Special Mo Bus Service To Puri For Rath Yatra 2022

Bhubaneswar: The most awaited festival of Rath Yatra is almost here where devotees from all over India travel to Puri to worship the deities. On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, CRUT has planned to operate Special Shuttle Service in three routes.

For the two inter-city routes there will be a flat bus fare of Rs.100/- for AC and Rs.80/- for Non AC Mo Bus service. The two inter-city routes in which Mo Bus will ply are:-

Route No. 5 from Master Canteen to Talabania Bus Stand, Puri

Route No. 6 from Baramunda Bus Stand to Talabania Bus Stand, Puri.

The standard Mo Bus service for Route Nos. 50, 51, 52 will be suspended. However, Route No. 53 shall be modified as Route 53 Shuttle, plying as intra-city bus service from Malatipatpur to Talabania Bus stand, Puri with a flat fare of Rs.20/- only.

Devotees will be able to reach their destination in a hassle-free manner by availing the Mo Bus service. Mo Buses will ply throughout the day at regular intervals for the convenience of the commuters.