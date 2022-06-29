Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray quit on Wednesday after the Supreme Court refuses to stay the floor test.

Thackeray addressed his state through Facebook live and thanked NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Congress’s Sonia Gandhi for their support.

“I want to express my gratitude to the people of NCP and Congress that they supported me. From Shiv Sena, Anil Parab, Subhash Desai and Aaditya Thackeray, these people were only present when the proposal was passed while NCP & Cong people also supported the proposal,” Thackeray said.

Supreme Court on Wednesday night ordered a floor test disallowing the plea of Shiv Sena’s Chief Whip to stay tomorrow’s floor test in Maharashtra Assembly ordered by the Governor.

The bench said it was ordering notice on the petitions and that tomorrow’s floor test proceedings will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition, which will be taken up for hearing on July 11.