Special Local Holiday Declared For Day Following Nuakhai In These Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday announced a special day on September 21, a day following the Nuakhai festival.

“Basing on the recommendation of the RDC, ND, Sambalpur, Government in Revenue & Disaster Management Department has authorised the RDC, ND to declare the day following Nuakhai, on 21.09.2023 (Thursday) as a special local holiday for Bargarh, Sambalpur District and Sundargarh Sadar Sub-division,” according to a notification issued by RDC, Northern Division.

“Accordingly, the Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, Sambalpur has been pleased to declare a Special Local Holiday in respect of Bargarh, Sambalpur District and Sundargarh Sadar Sub-division on the day following Nuakhai, i.e., on 21.09.2023(Thursday),” read the notification.