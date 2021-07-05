South West Monsoon Likely To Revive Over South Peninsula From 8th July: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that the southwest monsoon is likely to revive gradually over south peninsula including West coast and adjoining east-central India from 08th of this month.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around 11th July.

The moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from 08th July onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India coveringPunjabandnorthHaryanaby 10th July.

Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. The above weather system is very likely to cause increased rainfall activity over northwest ¢ral India from10th July.