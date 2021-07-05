Social Distancing Goes For A Toss! Heavy Rush At Ganjam Vaccination Centre

Ganjam: Following the implementation of offline registration for the mass Covid-19 vaccination programme, a large number of beneficiaries in Ganjam’s Patrapur area were found crowding at an inoculation centre on Monday, throwing pandemic protocols to the wind.

According to sources, beneficiaries thronged to a vaccination site set up at the Samantia Palli based Shri Parankush Bidyapitha. Hundreds of people tried to get them registered first, throwing covid protocols to wind and the situation went beyond control.

Following this, police personnel had a tough time controlling the unprecedented rush. When cops deployed at the centre also failed to control the crowd, they informed block authorities regarding the same.

On being informed, Tehsildar and BDO reached the vaccination centre, dispersed the people who had gathered there, and urged them to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Officials said about 1400 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.