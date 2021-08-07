Social Justice & Empowerment Ministry Launches ‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal & Mobile App

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar launched ‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal and ‘PM-DAKSH’ Mobile App, developed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in collaboration with NeGD, to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups.

Through these portal and app the youth of the target groups will now be able to avail the benefits of skill development training programmes more easily.

The Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21.

Under this Yojana, eligible target group are being provided skill development training programmes on (i) Up-skilling/Re-skilling (ii) Short Term Training Programme (iii) Long Term Training Programme and (iv) Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP).

These training programs are being implemented through Government Training Institutes, Sector Skill Councils constituted by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and other credible institutions.

Now, any person can get all the information related to skill development training at one place by visiting the ‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal. Also, with just one click, one can get information about skill development trainings happening near him/her and he/she can easily register himself/herself for skill training.

PM- DAKSH Portal is available at http://pmdaksh.dosje.gov.in while ‘PM-DAKSH’ Mobile App is available in Google play store.

“Today, I am feeling proud to launch this portal and Mobile App for the public use. Keeping in view the usefulness and practicality of any suggestions received related to the implementation of this portal, this Ministry will make necessary improvements so that this portal can become more useful and beneficial for the target groups enabling them to be skilled and become self-reliant by availing opportunities related to self-employment or wage-employment,” Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar said.

Under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, three Apex Corporations – National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation and National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation- are functioning. These Corporations are providing loans at concessional interest rates to the target groups of backward classes, scheduled castes and Safai Karamcharis for self-employment. Besides, they are also providing free training for skill development of the target groups.

These Corporations are constantly striving to make the target groups financially and socially self-reliant, both through loans and skill development training.

As per the information available, skill development training has been imparted to 2,73,152 persons of target groups in the last five years by these three Apex Corporations, enabling them to support themselves and their families through self-employment and wage-employment.

During the year 2021-22, a target has been set to provide skill development training to approximately 50,000 persons of the target groups through the above three Apex Corporations.