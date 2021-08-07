New Delhi: The Indian National Congress on Saturday claimed that party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended and also informed that due process is being followed to restore the account.

Congress said, “Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration.”

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

Congress further said, “Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other social media platforms and continue to raise his voice for our people and fight for their cause. Jai Hind!”