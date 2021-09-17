Six Killed In Road Accident In Southern Tanzania

Ruvuma: At least six people were killed on Thursday evening and nine others were injured when their mini-bus veered off-road and overturned in Tanzania’s southern region of Ruvuma.

Ruvuma police informed on Friday that the mini-bus heading to Nyasa district from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam overturned on a steep slope at Kipololo village in Mbinga district.

He told a news conference in Songea, Ruvuma region’s headquarters, that the driver of the mini-bus failed to control the speeding vehicle on the steep slope.

“Police suspect that the driver who was overspeeding failed to control the vehicle on the steep slope covering about one kilometer,” said the police official.