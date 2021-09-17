Boatmen Rescue Elderly Woman From Bhargavi River

Puri: An elderly woman, who was spotted being swept away in Bhargavi river, has been rescued by two boatmen near Suando bridge near Balapur under Satyabadi police station limits in Puri.

The woman has been identified as Kanak Behera (60), wife of Jadua Behera, of Balanga under Baligaon police station limits. Reportedly, she has been admitted to Sakhigopal hospital.

According to information received from Niranjan Mohapatra, a senior citizen of Balpur village, the elderly woman was floating in the Bhargavi river when people standing in the river embankment spotted her struggling in the floodwaters.

Two boatmen of the locality, Dhabaleshwar Behera and Brajkishore Behera, who were standing on the river bank, managed to rescue her from the deep water.

Locals then called an ambulance and rushed the rescued woman to Sakshigopal Hospital for treatment.