Six Controversial Leaders In BJD’s Candidate List For Assembly Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, today announced the names of 72 assembly candidates and 15 Lok Sabha candidates to contest the upcoming elections in Odisha.

However, the Conch party’s list also includes names of six leaders who were embroiled in various controversies. Instead of replacing them, the BJD has again named them candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that Junagarh MLA Captain Dibyashankar Mishra faced public ire in the sensational and controversial Mamita Meher murder case. Protests were held against Mishra across Odisha following which he was removed from his post as minister.

While the victim, a lady teacher, is yet to get justice, the prime accused arrested in this case died suspiciously in jail custody. Many BJD leaders were accused of being involved in the incident. However, Captain Dibyashankar Mishra has been again given a ticket to contest from Junagarh Assembly constituency.

Similarly, Srikant Sahu has been again named BJD’s candidate for the Polasara assembly constituency in Ganjam District. Sahu was dismissed from the cabinet a few months ago. He has been accused of sexually harassing a woman. Despite his involvement in the controversy, the conch party has again nominated him.

Susanta Singh, who was also sacked from the cabinet, has been named BJD’s candidate for the Bhatli assembly constituency. He was in controversy when allegations of ‘hooliganism’ and ‘issuing threats’ surfaced against him. Even he was often kept out of party events. But, Singh has found a spot in the BJD’s list in the first phase.

Bhandaripokhri MLA Prafulla Samal and his son Prafula Kanti Samal recently faced an ED raid. But, the BJD has fielded Prafulla Samal from Bhadrak instead of Bhandaripokhari and Bhadrak MLA Sanjeev Mallik fielded from Bhandaripokhari.

MLA Dr Arun Sahoo came under the Opposition’s target in the high-profile Pari death case in Nayagarh district. The opposition put up a strong protest alleging that Sahu was shielding the criminals. But, the BJD had fielded him again from Nayagarh.

Also, Nabarangpur’s Dabugam MLA Manohar Randhari was entangled in a huge controversy due to the opposition party’s allegations. But, the party has again announced him as its candidate from Dabugam.