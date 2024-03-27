BJD Drops 7 MLAs In First List Of Assembly Nominees; Kin Of Many Leaders Bag Tickets

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven MLAs have been dropped from the first list of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates for Assembly elections. The list features names of 35 MLAs and 14 ministers re-nominated, while 7 MLAs have been excluded from the list.

However, the BJD has fielded the relatives of many of them. One has been nominated as an MP, while the kin of many MLAs have bagged party tickets.

Nityananda Sahoo is the sitting BJD MLA of the Basta assembly constituency in Balasore district. However, the party replaced him with a new candidate Smt Subasini Jena, the wife of former Balasore MP Rabindra Jena. Smt Subasini Jena has entered politics for the first time.

Although there is no BJD MLA in Dhamnagar seat, the party has changed its candidate. Instead of fielding Muktikanta Mandal, the party has introduced a new face, Dr Sanjay Das. Abanti Das, who was a candidate in the last bye-elections, has also been dropped.

However, MLA Pranab Prakash Das did not get a ticket from the Jajpur seat. He has been fielded from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat and Smt. Sujata Sahu was nominated as the new face for the Jajpur seat. Also, none from Pranab’s family have been given a party ticket to contest polls.

Nabarangpur’s Jharigaon MLA Prakash Majhi has been excluded and instead of him, his elder brother MP Ramesh Majhi has been fielded from the Jharigaon assembly seat. Last time, MP Ramesh Majhi contested the Lok Sabha elections and Prakash contested the Assembly elections and both won.

Similarly, in the Nabarangpur assembly seat, MLA Sadashiv Pradhani has not been re-elected as the party candidate. He was elected for the first time in 2019. Instead, his wife, Smt. Kaushalya Pradhani has been nominated in his place.

In the Umerkote assembly seat of Nabarangpur district, the party has fielded former MLA candidate Subash Gond’s wife Nabina Naik, who is the block chairperson.

In the Kotpad seat of Nabarangpur district, the party has changed its candidates. Padmini Dian, who won last time and was a minister, was dropped and former Congress MLA Chandrashekhar Majhi, who recently joined the BJD, was nominated in her place.

The BJD has fielded Lalita Naik, the wife of ex-MLA Dushmant Naik, who lost to BJP’s Pradipta Naik in the Bhawanipatna seat in Kalahandi District in the 2019 election.

The party has not given the ticket to MLA Purunchandra Swain in the Sorada seat of Ganjam district. In his place, Sanghamitra Swain has been named candidate. Similarly, in the Chikiti seat of the district, Chinmayananda Srirup Deb, son of Minister Usha Devi has been fielded by BJD.

On the other hand, the BJD has fielded Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former MLA Bijay Mohapatra, from Patkura seat, Similarly, Sunil Mohanty, son of late BJD leader Maheswar Mohanty has been fielded from Puri and Biplab Patro, son of late BJD leader Surjya Narayan Patro has been fielded from Digapahandi.