Significance Of Pana Sankranti: Odia New Year

Cuttack: Pana Sankranti is also known as the Vishuva Sankranti. It is the new year celebration for the people of Odisha. The Odia new year is usually celebrated on 14th or 15th of April, every year. It is similar to the other new year festivals of India like the Baisakhi, Puthandu, Pohela Boishakh etc.

This festivals marks the beginning of summer. The new year festivals all over India are a visual sensation. Be it Baisakhi or Vishu or Pohela Boishkah or Puthandu, the enthusiasm and fervour of the people throughout the country remains same. These festivals are actually harvest festivals which is celebrated with great joy, welcoming a new year and a new season.

Coming back to Pana Sankranti, it is also a very unique festival of India. The observances and celebrations differ by a few rituals and customs. So, let us take a look at the observances and significance of Pana Sankranti.

On the day of the Pana Sankranti, an earthen pot is filled with a sweet drink which is known as Pana. Then the pot is hung over a Basil (Tulsi) tree. A hole is made at the bottom of the pot to allow the sweet water to fall drop by drop. This represents the rainy season. A mixture of horse gram flour, banana and curd is offered to the Basil plant. After that it is consumed by the members of the family. Special offerings are also made to the Gods and Goddesses to begin the new year on a good note. In some places of Odisha special fairs like the Charaka Padva and dance known as Danda Nach is also held.