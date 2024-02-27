Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to welcome a baby soon, mother Charan Kaur pregnant

Punjab: The family of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, is preparing to welcome a new member soon as Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant, confirmed family sources.

Sidhu Moose Wala was the only son of his parents. Although his parents have not issued any official statement, sources have confirmed that the delivery is anticipated soon.

For the unversed, Moose Wala was murdered by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. It was in the same year that he had contested the Punjabi Assembly Elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa but lost.

Sidhu Moose Wala had gained substantial fame and was known for composing and producing his own tracks. Despite his untimely and shocking death, many of his songs have been released posthumously and have garnered millions of views.

In 2017, Sidhu Moosewala made his debut in the music industry with his first song ‘G Wagon’, and quickly gained popularity with a string of successful albums. He garnered fame and admiration for his music, which included chart-toppers like ‘Legend’, ‘So High’, ‘295’ and ‘The Last Ride’, among others.