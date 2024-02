Odisha Govt Effects Major Reshuffle In OAS Cadre

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has effected a major reshuffle in the OAS cadre. The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department issued an official notification in this regard on Tuesday.

Udaya Kumar Mohapatra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Angul is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj.

Lagnajit Rout, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Koraput.

Lalit Mohan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur.

Niranjan Behera, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Balasore.

Abhimanyu Behera-A, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur.

Trinath Majhi, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Malkangiri is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Rayagada.

Sarat Chandra Mohapatra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate (Protocol), Puri is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate. Angul.

Somanath Pradhan, OAS (SAG), Additional District Magistrate, Koraput is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Malkangiri.

Anita Patra, OAS (S), Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Dhenkanal.

Sambit Kumar Rout, OAS (S), Settlement Officer, Ganjam-Koraput major Settlement, Berhampur ls transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Jagatsinghpur.

Prasanna Kumar Patra, OAS (S), General Manager, R l.C., Ganjam is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Koraput.

Nilamadhab Bhoi, OAS (S), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate (Protocol), Puri.

Madhuchhanda Sahu. OAS (S). CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kalahandi is transferred and posted as Additional District Magistrate, Bargarh.

Pravash Chandra Dandasana, OAS (S), Sub Collector, Balangir is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Boudh.

Anup Panda, OAS Gr. A (SB), Sub-Collector, Boudh is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati.

Alok Kumar Pradhan, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Paralakhemundi, Gajapati is transferred and posted as Sub Collector, Balangir.

Jyoti Sankar Ray, OAS (S), Sub-Collector, Kandhamal is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Cuttack.

Subrat Kumar Jena, OAS Gr.A (SB), Administrative Officer, Office of the CDMO, Berhampur, Ganjam is transferred and posted as Sub-Collector, Kandhamal.

Debasish Patnaik, OAS (S), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Puri is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Koraput.

Priyaranjan Prusty OAS (S), Additional Secretary to the RDC (SD). Berhampur is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad. Puri.

Dayamaya Padhi. OAS (S). CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad. Koraput is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad. Kalahandi.

Ratnakar Sahoo, OAS (SAG), CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Malkangiri is transferred and posted as CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal.

Naresh Chandra Sabar, OAS (S), Special LAO, Cheligada Irrigation Project, Ga.iapati is transferred and posted CDO-cum-EO, Zilla Parishad, Malkangiri.

Lalat Kumar Luha, OAS (S), ADM, Bargarh is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to RDC (ND), Sambalpur.

Rajendra Majhi, OAS (SAG), ADM, Koraput is transferred and posted as Special LAO, Cheligada Irrigation Project, Gajapati.

Rameswar Pradhan, OAS (S), ADM, Rayagada is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to RDC (SD), Berhampur.

Kamaljit Das, OAS (S), Sub Collector, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government, MSME Department.

Narendra Nayak, OAS Gr. A (SB), Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Rayagada is transferred and posted as Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Kandhamal.

Rajeeb Kumar Behera, OAS Gr. A (SB), Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal is transferred and posted as Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Puri.

Sujata Subhadarshini Nayak, OAS (S), Spl. LA & RO, Hadua Irrigation Project, Narsinghpur, Cuttack with the additional charge of the Spl. LAO, MCCIP, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Additional EO, Zilla Parishad, Dhenkanal.

Falguni Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), PA. ITDA, Gajapati is transferred and posted as Additional EO, Zllla Parishad, Rayagada.

Neelamadhab Majhi, OAS Gr.A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Chhatrapur, Ganlam is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Puri.

Partha Sarathi Hansdah, OAS Gr. A (SB), Additional Sub-Collector, Puri is transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector, Chhatrapur, Ganjam.

Priyadarshini Mallick, OAS (S), ADM, Balasore is transferred and posted as Secretary, CDA, Cuttack on foreign service terms & conditions.

Gayatri Datta Nayak. OAS Gr A (SB). I\/anaging Director. Aska Co-operative Sugar Industries Ltd.. Aska, Ganjam is transferred and posted as Land Officer, IDCO. Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.

Bhabataran Sahu, OAS Gr.A (SB). Deputy Administrator (Revenue), SJTA, Puri is transferred and posted as Land Officer, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar on foreign service terms & conditions.