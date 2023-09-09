Shehnaaz Gill Meets Her New Guest – “Current Sensation” Elvish Yadav

Mumbai: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav was the new guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. The YouTuber, who is busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming song Hum Toh Deewane, checked into Shehnaaz Gill’s show for promotions.

Hum Toh Deewane, which also stars Urvashi Rautela, will be released on September 14. Shehnaaz has shared a bunch of photographs with Elvish from the sets of her talk show. In the caption, she wrote, “In today’s another episode shot we had the current sensation Elvish Yadav gracing our show for promoting his upcoming song on Play Dmf is an absolute bundle of energy. Episodes dropping very soon on my YouTube channel. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #shehnaazgill.” Reacting to the post, Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha left red hearts in the comment section of the post.

Shehnaaz was seen partying in the city with Elvish and Avneet along with their other friends. All of them were seen having fun as they were dancing together. Shehnaaz was seen wearing a red and white stripe T-shirt with blue denims whereas Elvish was seen in a black outfit with a stylish leather jacket. Avneet wore a black body-fit dress.