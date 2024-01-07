Sheezan Khan shares why he did not share a post on Tunisha’s death anniversary

Mumbai: Television actor Sheezan Khan recently conducted an ‘Ask me Anything’ session on Instagram. The actor who was recently discharged from the hospital after being admitted for a long period, was asked about not posting about Tunisha Sharma on her first death anniversary in December 2023.

Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of their TV show, ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ on December 24, 2022, reportedly after an alleged altercation with Khan. Sheezan was arrested a day later and was released on bail on March 5, 2023.

Sheezan who was hospitalised recently after ill health, conducted a Q and A session with his fans. During the session, one of the users asked him why he did not make a post on Sharma’s death anniversary. The actor responded to the same and wrote, “The reason why I didn’t upload anything on these days is because the other party had made me sign a paper in court saying I can t upload any of her pictures or take her name anywhere publicly! And after this, I won’t discuss this in the future! (sic).”

In an interview, with Bombay Times, Sheezan Khan remembered his late co-star Tunisha Sharma and also spoke about the void that Tunisha’s demise has left in his life.

“The place she held in my life cannot be described in words. Those who know us know that she meant the world to me. I am not afraid to admit that her untimely demise has left a void that can never be filled. If she had been here, she would have been my unbreakable shield. She’ll forever be my Tunni, someone I deeply cared for. A part of Sheezan has gone with her,” said Khan.