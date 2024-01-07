Youth On Pilgrimage Drowns In Subarnarekha River In Balasore

Basta: A youth, who was on a pilgrimage to various religious places along with a group, drowned while taking a bath in the Subarnarekha River today at 7 am in Balasore.

According to reports around 70 people from Jajpur, who were returning from a pilgrimage, stopped near Raj Ghat to take a bath. While all the passengers were bathing in the river, a young man drowned.

Though he was immediately rescued and taken to the Basta Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Bhol from Jajpur district.

On intimation, police started investigating the incident and the body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death.