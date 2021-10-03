Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is being questioned by the NCB!

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is questioning Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the Mumbai drug bust case on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship.

NCB is questioning Aryan Khan in connection with the rave party that was busted on Saturday night after officials raised a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan Khan has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested so far, said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB.

The NCB has also summoned six of the organisers who had planned the cruise party.

NCB sources said Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and is being scanned by the authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. The narcotics bureau is investigating the chats received on the phones that have been seized from the drug bust.

Aryan Khan is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son and child. The couple also have a daughter, Suhana Khan, and another son, AbRam.