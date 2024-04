Several dead and injured as passenger bus falls into canal in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Chhattisgarh: At least six people were killed after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell into a canal in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district late on Tuesday, the police said.

Over a dozen passengers were also injured, some of whom suffered severe injuries.

The tragic incident occurred at the Khumari area when a bus carrying the employees of Kedia distillery fell into a 50-feet deep ditch.