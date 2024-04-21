Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition in J&K’s Rajouri

J&K: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition in the Thannamandi area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

During the search operation; 1 packet of 1 kg IED, 7 packets of half kg IED, 2 wireless sets, 3 magazines of AK47, 1 ammunition pouch, 102 rounds of AK-47 and 1 charger were recovered by the security forces.

The search operation was conducted by Special Operations Group (SOG) Rajouri and 61 Rashtriya Rifles and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Arnas and Reasi area and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

On April 17 also during a joint operation by the J-K Police, Army and CRPF, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found at a terrorist hideout in the Gursai top area of the Poonch district.