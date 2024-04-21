Net Direct Tax collections for FY 2023-24 exceed Union Budget Estimates by 7.40%

The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24 show that Net collections are at Rs. 19.58 lakh crore, compared to Rs. 16.64 lakh crore in the preceding Financial Year i.e. FY 2022-23, representing an increase of 17.70%.

The Budget Estimates (BE) for Direct Tax revenue in the Union Budget for FY 2023- 24 were fixed at Rs. 18.23 lakh crore which were revised and the Revised Estimates (RE) were fixed at Rs. 19.45 lakh crore. The provisional Direct Tax collections (net of the refunds) have exceeded the BE by 7.40% and RE by 0.67%.

The Gross collection (provisional) of Direct Taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for the FY 2023-24 stands at Rs. 23.37 lakh crore showing a growth of 18.48% over the gross collection of Rs. 19.72 lakh crore in FY 2022-23.

The Gross Corporate Tax collection (provisional) in FY 2023-24 is at Rs. 11.32 lakh crore and has shown a growth of 13.06% over the gross corporate tax collection of Rs. 10 lakh crore of the preceding year. The Net Corporate Tax collection (provisional) in FY 2023- 24 is at Rs. 9.11 lakh crore and has shown a growth of 10.26% over the net corporate tax collection of Rs. 8.26 lakh crore of the preceding year.

The Gross Personal Income Tax collection (including STT) (provisional) in FY 2023- 24 is at Rs. 12.01 lakh crore and has shown a growth of 24.26% over the Gross Personal Income Tax collection (including STT) of Rs. 9.67 lakh crore of the preceding year. The Net Personal Income Tax collection (including STT) (provisional) in FY 2023-24 is at Rs. 10.44 lakh crore and has shown a growth of 25.23% over the Net Personal Income Tax collection (including STT) of Rs. 8.33 lakh crore of the preceding year.

Refunds of Rs. 3.79 lakh crore have been issued in the FY 2023-24 showing an increase of 22.74% over the refunds of Rs. 3.09 lakh crore issued in FY 2022-23.