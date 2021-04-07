Section 144 clamped in 22 Kotia villages to discourage people from AP poll

Koraput: The district administration here has clamped prohibitory order under Section 144 from Wednesday evening till Thursday evening in 22 villages in Kotia.

The government has deployed police in these villages in view of the panchayat polls to be conducted by Andhra Pradesh in Kotia on Thursday.

As many as 22 officers with Magistrate powers have been deployed in the villages to ward off any eventuality.

The High Court in Andhra Pradesh has earlier suspended GP polls, but a three-member division bench on Wednesday evening allowed the government to conduct polls as scheduled.