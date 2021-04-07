Public Access To Govt Offices Restricted In Dists With High COVID-19 Infection Rate

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Wednesday imposed restriction on public access to govt offices particularly in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and districts with high COVID-19 infection rate.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued an order restricting public access to Government Offices and conduct of meetings in view of the resurgence of COVID-19 in the State.

Following are the COVID appropriate protocol to be strictly implemented in all offices:-

There shall be restriction on public access to the Government Offices particularly in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack cities and Districts where incidence of COVID infection is high. Only in extremely urgent cases, entry will be permitted in a Govt office based on approval of the senior-most official. For redressal of public grievances, intensive use of e-Abhijog portal will be made.

Physical meetings shall be discouraged, unless urgent & necessary. Meetings should be held online, as far as possible.

During physical meetings, minimum distance of 2 metres should be maintained.

Official works will be managed, as far as practical, by use of virtual means.

As per the order, the Administrative Departments have been asked to communicate the aforementioned instructions to respective sub-ordinate and field offices for proper implementation of the COVID protocol.