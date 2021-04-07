Nine places in Odisha record above 40°C, Sonepur hottest

Bhubaneswar: Nine places in Odisha registered a maximum temperature of 40°C and above on Wednesday, IMD’s evening bulletin said.

Sonepur is the hottest in Western Odisha with a temperature of 42°C, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The districts of Jharsuguda and Sundargarh recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C each, while Malkangiri recorded 40.5°C, Talcher 40.3°C, Bhawanipatna 40.2°C, Boudh 40.8°C, Bolangir 41.3°C, Titilagarh 41.5°C, and Sonepur 42°C.

The bulletin said the state capital, Bhubaneswar was cooler on Wednesday recording a temperature of 36.4°C. Besides, Cuttack recorded 35.2°C.