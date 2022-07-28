Sebastian Vettel To Retire From F1 After End Of 2022 Season

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will retire after the end of 2022 season, Aston Martin announced on Thursday.

“Sebastian Vettel will retire from #F1 at the end of the 2022 season, bringing one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport to a close,” Team Aston Martin wrote on its official Twitter account.

The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

Vettel is third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).