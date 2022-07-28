Malaika Arora
Entertainment

Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Black Body-Hugging Gown: See Pics

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Malaika Arora is quite popular on Instagram. She never failed to entertain her fans with her posts. The 48-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her glam look in a black body-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit.







On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

Pradeep Sahoo
