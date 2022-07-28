Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Black Body-Hugging Gown: See Pics

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is quite popular on Instagram. She never failed to entertain her fans with her posts. The 48-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her glam look in a black body-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit.

Take A Look:

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.