Nikki Haley Dubs China ‘Existential Threat’ To US And World, Says Beijing ‘Preparing For War’

Describing China as an “existential threat” to the US and the world, Indian-American Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley claimed that Beijing is “preparing for war”.

In a major policy speech on the economy in the key early primary State of New Hampshire, Haley said that China has spent half a century plotting to defeat America and in some respects, the Chinese military is already at par with the US armed forces.

The speech comes two days after her India-American Republican rival Vivek Ramaswamy delivered a foreign policy speech on China in Ohio. Both Haley and Ramaswamy have emerged as popular GOP candidates after former US president Donald Trump.

“Strength and pride are essential to our national survival, especially in the face of Communist China. China is an existential threat. It has spent half a century plotting to defeat us,” Haley said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

She alleged that China has taken America’s manufacturing jobs. “It’s taken our trade secrets. Now it’s taking control of critical industries, from medicines to advanced technology. In record time, China has gone from an economically backward country to the second biggest economy on earth,” she said, as reported by PTI.

Haley, who has been a former two-term South Carolina governor, also said that China building a massive, cutting-edge military, capable of threatening America and dominating Asia.

Nikki Haley said that China’s Communist Party is preparing for war, and their leaders have the intention to win. “In some respects, China’s military is already equal to the US armed forces. In other areas, they’re beating us. China’s leaders are so confident, they’re sending spy balloons into our skies and building a spy base just off our shores in Cuba, Haley said, as quoted by PTI.

“Make no mistake the Communist Party is preparing for war and China’s leaders intend to win,” she claimed.