Science Doesn’t Lie, Modi Does: Rahul Gandhi Over WHO COVID Death Report

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the central government over COVID deaths in the country.

Gandhi’s reaction came after India objected to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organisation (WHO) claiming 4.7 million “excess” COVID deaths in the country.

“47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn’t LIE. Modi does,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

He also demanded Rs 4 lakh mandatory compensation for the one losing their lives during the pandemic.

“Respect families who’ve lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated Rs4 lakh compensation,” Gandhi added in his tweet.

According to the WHO report, more than 4.7 million people in India are thought to have died because of COVID-19.

New estimates from the WHO show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million).

Meanwhile, India has strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates concerning coronavirus and has said that authentic data is available.