RRB Examination: Nine Special Trains to Run through ECoR Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from travelling passengers, especially for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Examination aspirants, the Railways have decided to run special trains towards different destinations of the country.

According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR), more than 65 Special Trains have been planned to run for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Examination candidates across the country for appearing CBT-2 Examination scheduled to be held on 9th & 10th May 2022 in different cities. Among these, nine pairs of Special Trains have been planned to run through ECoR jurisdiction.

These trains are… two pairs between Shalimar-Chirala, One pair each between Hatia-Chirala, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam, Gaya-Bhubaneswar, Dhanbad-Brahmapur, and Dhanbad-Vijayawada, the ECoR informed.

Shalimar-Chirala Examination Special:

08005/08006 Shalimar-Chilara-Shalimar Examination Special from Shalimar will leave at 0600hrs on 07.05.2022 towards Chirala. In the return direction, this train will leave Chirala at 1925hrs on 09.05.2022 and will run via Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam having stoppages at important Stations.

08013/08014 Shalimar-Chilara-Shalimar Examination Special from Shalimar will leave at 0600hrs on 09.05.2022 towards Chirala. In the return direction, this train will leave Chirala at 1925hrs on 10.05.2022 and will run as per the above Exam Special Train.

Hatia-Chirala Examination Special:

08615/08616 Hatia-Chilara-Hatia Examination Special from Hatia will leave at 2355hrs on 07.05.2022 towards Chirala. In the return direction, this train will leave Chirala at 2130hrs on 10.05.2022 and will run via Rourkela-Sambalpur City-Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam having stoppages at important Stations.

Gaya-Bhubaneswar Examination Special:

03230/03229 Gaya-Bhubaneswar-Gaya Examination Special from Gaya will leave at 2000hrs on 07.05.2022 towards Bhubaneswar. In the return direction, this train will leave Bhubaneswar at 2000hrs on 09.05.2022 and will run via Koderma-Ranchi-Rourkela-Sambalpur City-Cuttack having stoppages at important Stations.

Dhanbad-Brahmapur Examination Special:

03313/03314 Dhanbad-Brahmapur Examination Special from Dhanbad will leave at 2000hrs on 07.05.2022 towards Brahmapur. In the return direction, this train will leave Brahmapur at 2230hrs on 10.05.2022 and will run via Bokaro-Ranchi-Rourkela-Sambalpur City-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar having stoppages at important Stations.

Dhanbad-Vijayawada Examination Special:

03309/03310 Dhanbad-Vijayawada Examination Special from Dhanbad will leave at 0900hrs on 07.05.2022 towards Vijayawada. In the return direction, this train will leave Vijayawada at 2100hrs on 09.05.2022 and will run via Bokaro-Ranchi-Rourkela-Sambalpur-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam having stoppages at important Stations.

Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Examination Special:

07679/07680 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Examination Special from Cuddapah will leave at 0530hrs on 08.05.2022 towards Visakhapatnam. In the return direction, this train will leave Visakhapatnam at 2210hrs on 09.05.2022 and will run via Nandyal-Cumbum-Guntur-Vijayawada having stoppages at important Stations.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Examination Special:

07672/07673 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Examination Special from Secunderabad will leave at 0505hrs on 08.05.2022 towards Visakhapatnam. In the return direction, this train will leave Visakhapatnam at 1950hrs on 09.05.2022 and will run via Nalgonda-Sattenapalli-Vijayawada having stoppages at important Stations.