Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Tandoori Chicken Sandwich
New Delhi: Tandoori Chicken Sandwich is best for the days when you don’t want to cook much but still fill your stomach with something hearty.
Ingredients of Tandoori Chicken Sandwich
- 5-6 Chicken pieces
- 2 tbsp Curd
- 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
- 1 tsp Black pepper
- 1 tbsp Ginger-garlic paste
- 1 tsp Garam Masala
- Salt as per taste
- 1 Sliced onion
- 1 Sliced tomato
- 1 Sliced capsicum
- 1 tbsp Barbecue sauce
- 1 tbsp Mustard sauce
- 1 tbsp Hot sauce
How to Make Tandoori Chicken Sandwich
- In a bowl, add four-five chicken pieces. Marinate it with curd, red chilli powder pepper, chaat masala, garam masala, salt and ginger garlic paste.
- Once done, let it rest for a while. Then bake it in an oven or pan. Once it is charred, take it out.
- Then take two slices of bread, and add a layer of barbecue sauce.
- Then add a piece of cheese, tandoori chicken, onions, tomatoes, and capsicum.
- Finally, add hot sauce, mustard sauce or any other sauce of your choice.6.Close it from the top, cut and serve to enjoy!
Comments are closed.