Tandoori Chicken Sandwich
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

By Pradeep Sahoo
43

New Delhi: Tandoori Chicken Sandwich is best for the days when you don’t want to cook much but still fill your stomach with something hearty.

Ingredients of Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

  • 5-6 Chicken pieces
  • 2 tbsp Curd
  • 1 tsp Red Chilli Powder
  • 1 tsp Black pepper
  • 1 tbsp Ginger-garlic paste
  • 1 tsp Garam Masala
  • Salt as per taste
  • 1 Sliced onion
  • 1 Sliced tomato
  • 1 Sliced capsicum
  • 1 tbsp Barbecue sauce
  • 1 tbsp Mustard sauce
  • 1 tbsp Hot sauce

How to Make Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

  1. In a bowl, add four-five chicken pieces. Marinate it with curd, red chilli powder pepper, chaat masala, garam masala, salt and ginger garlic paste.
  2. Once done, let it rest for a while. Then bake it in an oven or pan. Once it is charred, take it out.
  3. Then take two slices of bread, and add a layer of barbecue sauce.
  4. Then add a piece of cheese, tandoori chicken, onions, tomatoes, and capsicum.
  5. Finally, add hot sauce, mustard sauce or any other sauce of your choice.6.Close it from the top, cut and serve to enjoy!
Pradeep Sahoo 13440 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking