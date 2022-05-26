Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

New Delhi: Tandoori Chicken Sandwich is best for the days when you don’t want to cook much but still fill your stomach with something hearty.

Ingredients of Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

5-6 Chicken pieces

2 tbsp Curd

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Black pepper

1 tbsp Ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp Garam Masala

Salt as per taste

1 Sliced onion

1 Sliced tomato

1 Sliced capsicum

1 tbsp Barbecue sauce

1 tbsp Mustard sauce

1 tbsp Hot sauce

How to Make Tandoori Chicken Sandwich