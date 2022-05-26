Odisha Temperature
State

Temperature Over Odisha Likely To Rise By 3-4°C In Next 3 Days

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: The Maximum temperature (day temperature) is very likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees at many places over Odisha during the next 3 days.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature will cross 40 degrees in many places for the next three days.

Meanwhile, a detailed weather report is however awaited.

