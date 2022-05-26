Bus fares slashed in Odisha!

Bhubaneswar: Bus fares for various categories in Odisha were slashed today. After the Centre reduced excise duty petrol and diesel prices in the country, the bus fares in Odisha were reduced on Thursday.

Ordinary bus fare has been decreased from 92 paise to 89 paise per KM and express bus fare from 96 paise to 93 paise per KM.

Similarly, deluxe bus fare was reduced from Rs 1.35 to Rs 1.29 per KM and AC deluxe bus fare from Rs 1.63 to Rs 1.57 per KM.

Likewise, super premium bus fare has been slashed from Rs 2.53 to Rs 2.44 per KM.