Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Oats Tikki

New Delhi: Oats Tikki is an easy and healthy recipe that can be made in no time. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Oats Tikki

1 and a half Cups Grinded oats

1/2 cup Paneer

1/2 cup Beans

1/2 cup Carrots

1 tbsp Green Chillies

1 tbsp Red chilli powder

1 tbsp Coriander Powder

1/2 tbsp Pepper

Salt according to taste.

How to Make Oats Tikki

1. First grind some oats and add these two to a bowl with paneer, carrots, beans peas, green chillies, and all the masalas.

2. Mix these all together and form a dough-like consistency.

3. Once done let it rest for 10 minutes.

4. Then heat some oil on a pan and form a small Tikki out of the oats batter to pan fry it.

5. Once the tikkis turn golden brown from both sides take them out and serve.