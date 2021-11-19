Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Oats Tikki
New Delhi: Oats Tikki is an easy and healthy recipe that can be made in no time. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.
Ingredients of Oats Tikki
- 1 and a half Cups Grinded oats
- 1/2 cup Paneer
- 1/2 cup Beans
- 1/2 cup Carrots
- 1 tbsp Green Chillies
- 1 tbsp Red chilli powder
- 1 tbsp Coriander Powder
- 1/2 tbsp Pepper
- Salt according to taste.
How to Make Oats Tikki
1. First grind some oats and add these two to a bowl with paneer, carrots, beans peas, green chillies, and all the masalas.
2. Mix these all together and form a dough-like consistency.
3. Once done let it rest for 10 minutes.
4. Then heat some oil on a pan and form a small Tikki out of the oats batter to pan fry it.
5. Once the tikkis turn golden brown from both sides take them out and serve.