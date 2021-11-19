Oats Tikki
Lifestyle & CultureFood

Satiate Your Hunger Pangs With Oats Tikki

By PragativadiNews
0 0

New Delhi: Oats Tikki is an easy and healthy recipe that can be made in no time. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients of Oats Tikki

  • 1 and a half Cups Grinded oats
  • 1/2 cup Paneer
  • 1/2 cup Beans
  • 1/2 cup Carrots
  • 1 tbsp Green Chillies
  • 1 tbsp Red chilli powder
  • 1 tbsp Coriander Powder
  • 1/2 tbsp Pepper
  • Salt according to taste.

How to Make Oats Tikki

1. First grind some oats and add these two to a bowl with paneer, carrots, beans peas, green chillies, and all the masalas.

2. Mix these all together and form a dough-like consistency.

3. Once done let it rest for 10 minutes.

4. Then heat some oil on a pan and form a small Tikki out of the oats batter to pan fry it.

5. Once the tikkis turn golden brown from both sides take them out and serve.

PragativadiNews 9183 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × 4 =

Breaking