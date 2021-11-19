Moto G-Series Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Motorola has launched the Moto G series on Friday in Europe. The series includes Moto G71, G51, and G31. Read on to know more about the latest smartphones.

Moto G71 Price in India and Availability (Expected)

The Moto G71 price has been set at €300 in Europe. Going by this, we can expect to see the price of the smartphone in India to be set at somewhere around Rs. 25,300. On the other hand, the Moto G51 price has been set at €230 in Europe which converts to around Rs. 19,372 in the Indian currency. Finally, the Moto G31 price in Europe has been set at €200. Now, this will be somewhere around Rs. 16,900 in India.

The three devices will be launching in India soon. In the coming weeks, they will be available for purchase in Europe. Later on, they will extend to India, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Moto G71 Specifications

The Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. However, the display does not come with a fast refresh rate and we get to see a standard 60Hz panel. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The octa-core chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, one thing to note here is that there will also be an 8GB RAM variant in India.

For photos and videos, the Moto G71 sports a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 60 fps. In terms of battery capacity, the handset packs a big 5000mAh battery. This rated battery capacity pairs up with 30W fast charging support. The G71 comes with Dolby Atmos support and is IP52 water-resistant as well.

Moto G51 Specifications

The Moto G51 specs include a bigger 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display. In addition, the display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate as well unlike the Moto G71 which sports a 60Hz display. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. This is the very first device to feature this particular 5G chipset. The octa-core chipset pairs up with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

We also get to see Dolby Atmos support on the device. In terms of software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS right out of the box. Moving to optics, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. When it comes to battery, the Moto G51 packs a big 5000mAh battery as well. However, instead of 30W fast charging support on the Moto G71, it supports 10W charging.