Salman Khan House Firing: Police Recovers Guns, Bullets from Tapi River of Gujurat

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has recovered two pistols, four magazines, and 13 bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat using divers. The weapons are believed to have been used in the firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence, said an official on Tuesday.

The two accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal allegedly fired outside Khan’s house at the Galaxy Apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai on April 14 and then fled the scene on a motorbike. Both Gupta and Pal are from Bihar and are reportedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Based on technical intelligence and field informers, both the accused were apprehended within 36 hours in a joint operation by Mumbai and Gujarat Police teams from the premises of a temple at Mata No Madh near Bhuj town in Gujarat. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had thrown the weapon into the Tapi River from a railway bridge while fleeing to Bhuj in a train after reaching Surat by road from Mumbai.

The Mumbai police have declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as “wanted accused” in connection with the incident. Gupta and Pal were allegedly receiving instructions from the two Bishnoi brothers.

While Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat in another case, his brother is believed to be in Canada or the US.