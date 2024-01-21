Salman Khan Honored Egyptian Actress Essad Youniss With The Lifetime Achievement Award

Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most loved stars of Indian Cinema. Having featured in several blockbusters, the superstar has set an unbreakable record for the consecutive 17 films in the 100 crores club and has also delivered one of the biggest hits of 2023 with ‘Tiger 3’, which made 500 crores at the worldwide box office.

Recently, it was reported that Salman Khan will be gracing the ‘Joy Awards’ in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as he was invited as a special guest by Turki Alalshikh to attend the award ceremony, which was his second-time appearance at the event, following his visit to the ceremony in 2022, where he was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ award.

The superstar presented the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Egyptian actress Essad Youniss, who is also a Producer, Writer, and TV Personality.

Meanwhile, it was a real treat for his fans in Saudi Arabia to catch a glimpse of their favourite Salman Khan. Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan base across the globe who love him so dearly, and unconditionally.