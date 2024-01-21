Sania Mirza and team release official statement on split with Shoaib Malik

New Delhi: Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza on Sunday released an official statement confirming that she and veteran Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik have been divorced for “few months”. The statement was released by Sania and her team just a day after Malik married popular Pakistani actress Sana Javed, requesting “privacy” and called for from fans on social media to stay away speculations.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well- wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement read.

On Saturday, Malik had taken to social media to announce his marriage with Javed as he posted pictures from their wedding ceremony with the caption: “And we created you in pairs.” The Pyaare Afzal actress also shared photos from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle and later changed her bio from Sana Javed to Sana Shoaib Malik, thus confirming their marriage.