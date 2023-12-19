Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire advance booking starts on a phenomenal note

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most prestigious and much-awaited action films to come out from the content creators who have served the masses with a variety of content including KGF Chapters 1 & 2 and Kantara. The film marks the promising collaboration between Baahubali superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Recently the makers unleashed the massiest avatar of the Prabhas and it has left the masses bowled over it. The trailer has infused the sky-high buzz for the film and the fans and the audiences are waiting to see the action spectacle, larger than life scale, execution on the big screens on December 22nd, 2023. Besides the action and the drama, the one fascinating factor that draws the audience’s attention is the world of Khansaar.

#SalaarCeasefire encountered massive traffic on BMS advance bookings in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana! The servers crashed due to heavy traffic of the bookings. #Salaar is ready to create HISTORY!#Prabhas — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 19, 2023

The impact of the second trailer ‘The Final Punch’ was solid on the fans and the audiences and the result of it was witnessed in the advance booking of the film which brought the phenomenal on the leading online ticket selling platform. It is to be noted that the advance booking of southern states has just opened by the makers and within a few minutes the combination of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas has flocked the audiences to the platform in large chunks and the heavy ticket booking has been witnessed within the hours of opening.

The server of the ticket platform has crashed and this is just the beginning of the celebration that the world is going to witness on December 22nd 2023. The actioner starring Prabhas is all set to shatter all the previous existing records in the southern belt and also the advance booking for the Hindi version is also moving with outstanding response.

The recently released trailer gives us an insight into the action-loaded world of the Salaar and also increases the excitement to watch the action packed emotional drama on the Big Screens. As the makers named ‘The Final Punch’, the trailer hits a solid punch with all elements that are required to make a commercial potboiler Entertainer.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.