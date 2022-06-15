Sajja Bajja Raja Festival Day 2: Ramp Walk By Models Raised the Temp Level; Electrifying Rock Band Performance Enthralled Audience

Bhubaneswar: It was an electrifying evening at Nexus Esplanade Mall as scores of people thronged the venue to witness the Day 2 celebrations of Pragativadi & RED FM’s ‘Sajja Bajja Raja Festival’ on Wednesday.

The event kick-started with RJ Harshit and RJ Umang welcoming the audience on Raja Sankranti today and Koraput’s folk dance performance which was sponsored by KT Global School. At the end of the performance, the participants were felicitated with a certificate.

The dance performance was followed by the second round of Sajja Bajja Rajja Rajkumari contest. As many as 15 young and aspiring models, semi-finalists of the contest, raised the temperature levels by setting the ramp on fire with their moves.

Soon after the ramp walk, the judges also asked various questions related to their goals, and ambitions, and also about the essence of Raja Parba to the participants. The semi-finalists also participated in a very cool game by GlamUP by Sonali.

The audience was also enthralled by the spectacular performances of the rock band ‘VIGNANZ’ which started by a tribute to later singer KK. Lead vocalist of the band, Durga sang some heart-melting Bollywood songs including ‘Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal’, ‘Tujhoko Jo Paya’, ‘Zara Dil Me De Jagah Tu’, the Band blended a Punjabi song by Hardy Sandhu, ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and ‘Dil Ko Karar Aaya’ from Kabir Singh movie. Giving a retro blend to the evening, the Band performed ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’, and vocalist Durga sung a heart-touching song from Taare Zameen Par, ‘Maa’ dedicates to the mothers who were present at the event in large numbers.

Female vocalist of the band, Kajal also rocked the stage by singing ‘Ambarsariya’, ‘Genda Phool’, ‘Intehan Hogayi’, ‘Jiya Re Jiya’, ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’. The evening came to an end with duet performances by the vocalists which mesmerised the audience.

Tomorrow (Thursday) is the last day of Raja Parba, which is also called as Basi Raja. The Pragativadi & RED FM’s ‘Sajja Bajja Raja Festival’ will culminate with the winner of the Sajja Bajja Rajja Rajkumari contest followed by other events and felicitations.

Sajja Bajja Raja Festival is being organised by RED FM Odisha in association with Lalchand Jewellers and powered by Wefe Technology Pvt., Health Partner Hi-tech Medical College & Hospital, Beauty & Skin Clinic Partner UBEU, Style Partner Max Fashion, Education Partner KT Global School, Animation Partner ART AND DESIGN ACADEMIA, Sweets Partner Chappan Bhog, Make Up Partner GLAM UP By SONALI, Hospitality partner ChilisNorthEast and Print Partner Pragativadi, leading Odia Daily.

