Sai Pallavi issues clarification; Says ‘disturbing’ to see people justifying lynching

Hyderabad: Actor Sai Pallavi issued a clarification after her remarks in an interview on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s triggered a controversy on social media. During an interview to the YouTube channel Great Andhra, the actor had condemned violence in the name of religion and said that while the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was wrong, so is cow vigilantism.

Sai Pallavi’s comments drew mixed reactions on social media. While some Twitter users applauded her courage, others trolled her. Several people also said that she was belittling the Kashmir tragedy.

In an Instagram video, the actor today said her intention was to convey that violence in the name of religion is a sin and that snippets of the interview were taken out of context. Sai Pallavi said that she will think twice before speaking her heart.

“I will be thinking twice before I speak my heart because I am anxious that my words may be misinterpreted,” she said.

Sai Pallavi said that the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ and the cow lynching incident had a huge impact on her and left her traumatised for days.