Ruckus Continues, Odisha Assembly Adjourned Till 4 PM

Bhubaneswar: The members of the Opposition parties continue to create ruckus in the House on the 6th day of the winter session of Odisha Assembly on Tuesday demanding the dismissal of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in Mamita Meher’s murder case.

As the House assembled for the day, both BJP and Congress members rushed into the well of the House holding banners and placards. They also started beating gongs and ringing and sprinkled gangajal inside the House to mark their protest.

On the other hand, the legislators from BJD were seen raising slogans protesting the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and other essential commodities. The BJD MLAs also staged a demonstration outside the House over the issue.

Unable to transact any business, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House till 4 pm.