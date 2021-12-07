Elephant Herd Goes On Rampage In Mayurbhanj, Destroy Crops

Mayurbhanj: A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage wreaking heavy damage to crops in several areas of Mayurbhanj district.

Reportedly, the wild elephants entered the villages including Ambabeda, Bagabasa, Padiabeda, and nearby villages in search of food and destroyed acres of standing crops. Following this, local alerted the forest personnel about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and drive away the elephants. Meanwhile, the farmers have demanded compensation regarding the loss of their paddy crops.