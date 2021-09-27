Amit Shah To Inaugurate 17th Formation Day Of NDMA Tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, will inaugurate the 17th Formation Day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi tomorrow. The theme of this year’s Formation Day is Cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. P. K. Mishrawill deliver the valedictory address on the occasion. The Ministers of State for Home Affairs, ShriNityanand Rai, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, and ShriNisithPramanik, and Union Home Secretary will also attend the Formation Day function.

The technical session will see prominent experts holding discussions on Cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region in the country, including landslides, cloudbursts, earthquakes, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

NDMA Members and officials, senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministries/Departments of the Central Government, State Governments, State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs), Fire and Forest Departments of various States, persons from civil society, and ex-Members and Advisory Committee members of the NDMA will participate in the event.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), headed by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is the apex body for Disaster Management in India. Setting up the NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the State and District levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

NDMA is mandated to lay down policies, plans, and guidelines for Disaster Management. India envisions the development of an ethos of Prevention, Mitigation, Preparedness, and Response.