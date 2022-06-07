RRB Examination: ECoR to run 6 pairs of Special Trains

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from travelling passengers especially from the aspirants of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Examination candidates, the Railways have decided to run six pairs of Examination Special Trains towards different destinations from East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Following are the RRB Examination Special Trains:-

1. Sambalpur – Tata – Sambalpur Examination Special:

08305/08306 Sambalpur – Tata – Sambalpur Examination Special from Sambalpur will leave at 1730hrs on 11.06.2022 towards Tata. In the return direction, this train will leave Tata at 2000hrs on 12.06.2022 and will run via Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack & Nayagarh having stoppages at important Stations.



2. Sambalpur – Durg – Sambalpur Examination Special:

08301/08302 Sambalpur – Durg – Sambalpur Examination Special from Sambalpur will leave at 2030hrs on 10.06.2022 towards Durg. In the return direction, this train will leave Durg at 2100hrs on 11.06.2022 and will run via Titlagarh & Raipur having stoppages at important Stations.



3. Visakhapatnam – Jabalpur – Visakhapatnam Examination Special:

08501/08502 Visakhapatnam – Jabalpur – Visakhapatnam Examination Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1045hrs on 10.06.2022 towards Jabalpur. In the return direction, this train will leave Jabalpur at 1335hrs on 11.06.2022 and will run via Palasa, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda Road, Bilaspur & Katni South having stoppages at important Stations.



4. Bhubaneswar – Howrah – Bhubaneswar Examination Special:

08405/08406 Bhubaneswar – Howrah – Bhubaneswar Examination Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 2100hrs on 11.06.2022 towards Howrah. In the return direction, this train will leave Howrah at 2000hrs on 12.06.2022 and will run via Cuttack, & Kharagpur having stoppages at important Stations.



5. Bhadrak – Guntur – Bhadrak Examination Special:

08401/08402 Bhadrak – Guntur – Bhadrak Examination Special from Bhadrak will leave at 2100hrs on 10.06.2022 towards Guntur. In the return direction, this train will leave Guntur at 2000hrs on 11.06.2022 and will run via Bhuabaneswar, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, & Vijayawada having stoppages at important Stations.



6. Bhubaneswar – Tambaram (Chennai) – Bhubaneswar Examination Special:

08407/08408 Bhubaneswar-Tambaram-Bhubaneswar Examination Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1030hrs on 11.06.2022 towards Tambaram. In the return direction, this train will leave Tambaram at 2230hrs on 12.06.2022 and will run via Palasa, Visakhapatnam, & Vijayawada having stoppages at important Stations.



Apart from this, the Railways have decided to run Examination Special Trains from various originating Stations through East Coast Railway jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country.

“Aspirant candidates may get the information about the Examination Special Trains by surfing from Indian Railways Passenger Reservation System or by National Train Enquiry System,” the ECoR said in a press note.