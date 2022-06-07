Kangana Voices In Support Of Suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma

New Delhi: Amid international condemnation over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday voiced support for the politician.

Ranaut’s statement comes hours after Delhi Police provided security to Sharma and her family after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

In her Instagram Story, Ranaut also condemned death threats against Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago.

“Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself…(sic)” wrote the actor.

“… this is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting,” she added.

After suspension from the party in Centre, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed that her comments were a reaction to “continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)”.