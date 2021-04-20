Rourkela Steel Plant Supplies Oxygen For Treatment Of COVID-19

Rourkela: While Covid resurgence was registered in Odisha and other states, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) is supplying liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to different hospitals for treatment of COVID-19.

The SAIL plant has stepped up its liquid oxygen generation. Reportedly, the gaseous oxygen it produces is being used for the sustenance of the plant processes and the liquid oxygen is being provided for medical use, the statement said.

The three air separation units of RSP’s oxygen plant is producing oxygen in gaseous form for use in the making of hot metal and steel. The LMO is being supplied to Ispat General Hospital of RSP.

The plant is operating two more air separation units to meet its oxygen demand.

RSP has also developed COVID care and isolation centres and is running vaccination centres at its Ispat General Hospital, which is equipped with the testing center, plasma bank, the statement added.