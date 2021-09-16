Rourkela: Minor Boy Drowns In Nullah While Taking Bath, Two Others Rescued

Rourkela: A minor boy drowned after being swept away by strong currents in a nullah while taking bath with two other friends at Jalda Mundabasti in Rourkela.

The deceased was identified as Akash Yadav of Jalda ABC Colony.

According to reports, Akash, his friend Milith Chowdhury and another minor boy of Jalda ABC Colony were bathing in the canal when they were swept away by floodwaters. While locals managed to pull out two of them, Akash drowned.

Reportedly, Jalda Out-Post police have seized the body and sent it to Rourkela Government Hospital for post-mortem.