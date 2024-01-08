Rourkela: Class XII Student Found Hanging Inside Hostel Room, Probe On

Rourkela: A class XII boy student was found hanging inside his hostel room of Rourkela in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The incident has been reported from Anwesha hostel located in Rourkela in the district.

As per reports, the boy was studding in a private school staying in the hostel. Today, one of the hostellers noticed him hanging from the noose. Later, the hostel authority called the police.

The police on intimation reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. The reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. However, it will be known after the investigation, police said.