Former Minister Balabhadra Majhi Quits BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Balabhadra Majhi today tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) after sending the resignation letter to party supremo Naveen Patnaik.

The ex-Lanjigarh MLA quit the BJD citing that he was being neglected in the party. This comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in India

“I do hereby relinquish from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal. Thanks a lot for allowing me to work for a long period along with you since the formation of the party in 1997,” he wrote in the letter.

Balabhadra Majhi has been elected to the Legislative Assembly five times. He also became a minister twice (in Naveen Patnaik’s first and second term). He was elected 4 times from Narla assembly constituency in Kalahandi district and won once from Lanjhigarh constituency.

In 1990 and 1995, Balabhadra Majhi was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Narla on a Janata Dal ticket. He joined BJD after its formation. In 2000 and 2004, he was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Narla constituency on the BJD ticket.

In 2009, he contested from Lanjhigarh Assembly seat on a BJD ticket but faced defeat. However, in 2014 BJD again nominated him from this constituency and he won. However, the party did not give him a ticket in the 2019 election. In his place, the party nominated Pradeep Kumar Disari in Lanjhigarh.