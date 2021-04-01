Rides of a Lifetime: Top Biking Routes In India

Bhubaneswar: India is the best location for adventure lovers. Be it Trekking, Para Gliding, Para-Sailing, or any other activity you just name it and India will offer you. There are bikers who never get tired of riding on their motorcycles, and like taking them to distant places on long journeys. If you are one of them, then motorcycle tours in India will come across as a blessing for you. Here are some places where you should experience at least once in your lifetime.

Ladakh to Kashmir

This is one of the best routes for bike trips in India. The Khardung La is one of the world’s highest roads. A trip to this place would prove to be adventurously surrounded by the breathtaking view of the Himalayas. The cold climate, beautiful green forests, snow-covered mountains, remote wilderness, and beautiful passes make this location worth visiting. A bike ride to Leh Ladakh is the dream of every biker. Visit this place is once in a lifetime experience and should not be missed especially by adventure enthusiasts. It is not an easy ride as most of the locations are at an altitude of 13000 meters and above but that does not stop the adventure and nature lovers from experience this.

Valparai and the Vazhachal Forest

Enjoying bike rides during monsoons would be fun here. It is probably the country’s best monsoon ride. The beauty of this place is a major attraction. The road is surrounded by lovely coconut trees and the amazing and comfortable weather would help to make the trip a memorable one. When we talk about Kerala we only think about the beaches and coconut trees and tend to forget about the beautiful hill stations and lush green forests of Kerala. The smooth roads make it an amazing location to enjoy bike rides within the forested area of Kerala.

Jaipur- Jodhpur- Jaisalmer

Riding in this part of the country is fun and different from the rest because the riders have to the desert area covered with sand. The riders can see beautiful palaces and forts on their way. The riders can stop at these places of heritage to know about the history and heritage of our country. This trip would prove to be perfect for those who are interested in exploring beyond just nature as they would be able to explore the rustic city. Enjoying the bike trip in this region would be fun during winters as the climate is cool and moderate.

Mumbai to Pune Expressway

The Mumbai Pune Expressway leading to Lonavala is an amazing road to enjoy a bike ride. The road is well constructed and the beauty of the place is mesmerizing. The road is surrounded by hills covered with lush green trees. The cool climate and the pleasant atmosphere of the place would help to make the trip refreshing and fun. A trip to this place would be fun for nature lovers and photography freaks.

Ahmedabad to Rann of Kutch

A trip to this place would be an experience full of surprises. It would take 4 to 5 days to explore this route and the nearby places. These visitors can enjoy get to know about the local lifestyle and explore the Kutch region. They can stay in mud houses called Bhunga and enjoy the natural beauty of the place. During this trip the visitors can not only enjoy riding but also get a chance to explore different parts of the city. Motorcycle tours in this region would prove to be one of the best experiences one can have.

Sikkim- Darjeeling

Biking in this part of our country would be fun as well as an adventurous experience. This place is chosen by those who want to experience bike riding in the mountains though this place is popular for trekking. The best time to ride in this region is between summer and autumn when the weather is quite pleasant. The riders can get to know about the culture and lifestyle of the local people who are extremely warm and friendly. The beauty of this place is mesmerizing and is a perfect location for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Guwahati to Tawang

This road is perfect for bike ride trips as it is well constructed and also because of the presence of the Sela Pass which is known to be the highest motor-friendly vehicle in the world. This road is surrounded by beautiful trees and is known for its stunning view and natural beauty. The climate is cool and comfortable and apt for enjoying an amazing trip, especially during summers and autumn. Winters are cold and not preferred by most people.